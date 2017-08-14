Last-minute back-to-school bargains and discounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s the home stretch of the summer break for local students.

With kids in South Carolina getting ready to return to school on Thursday, time is running out for parents hoping to score some back-to-school bargains.

But there are some good deals you can find if you’re looking for more than essential supplies like paper and backpacks.

20% off a single item at Levi’s

Levi’s is offering 20 percent off a single item when you return your old jeans as part of a trade-in deal. So bring out those tattered and worn pants and pick up a brand new pair at a great discount. To find a Levi’s location near you, click here.

Get 15% off at H&M

For the latest women’s fashion and trends, look no further than H&M, where a donation of any shoes or clothes will land you a 15 percent discount. And if you don’t have any H&M items in your closets, don’t worry, the donation can be any brand of clothing or shoes. Click here to find an H&M location near you.

Trade in that old device at Apple

The Apple store is currently offering a store credit for old devices traded in toward the purchase of a new item.

Here’s how it works: According to Apple, you’ll receive a gift card online and credit to an in-store purchase when you recycle any Apple device. Apple will then refurbish the device or recycle its materials to be reused. Click here to find an Apple store near you.

