Mecklenburg County giving away backpacks this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The new school year is right around the corner, and for many parents, the time is now to handle all of that back-to-school shopping.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is making it easier than ever before for parents to help their children get everything they need to succeed, all while having fun.

On Saturday, August 19, the third annual Back-to-School Bookbag Bonanza will be held at the Sugaw Creek Recreation Center on Sugar Creek Road. During the free event, kids will receive backpacks filled with school supplies upon registration. Participants can register at the door. Registration begins at noon Saturday.

The event will also include a basketball clinic presented by Rise & Grind Academy, a bicycle workshop, games, refreshments, and a DJ.

Last year, over 250 backpacks were given to students during the event.

