Parents' patience tested during registration

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Parents were stuck waiting in lines for hours, hoping to enroll their children in school.

"Four hours and still here," Beyonka Moss shouted in frustration.

Moss marched out of Forest Heights Elementary to get some air.

"It's ridiculous," she said. "Having to sit there and wait this long to get a child enrolled that wants to go to school and get an education and what happens you have to do this crap."

And her wait wasn't over. Moss said the district had two employees helping dozens of parents who wanted to register their children. Forest Heights, being the central location, was the only place new students could register.

"I don't like it, I don't like it," she said. "They need more help."

Evelyn Robinson registered three of her eight grandchildren Wednesday.

"I got here around [8:15 a.m.]," she said.

Robinson didn't leave until 2 p.m. However, she didn't mind the long wait.

"It's a relaxing feeling when you have eight grandkids at home, this is a vacation," she said with laugh.

Parents can register their children year round, but the district says their offices get busy around this time of year.

"We hate that there's a wait, but we just have an increased volume right before school," said Todd Hagens. "Every year, we experience long lines for student assignment."

Janice Cunningham admits she could've avoided the long lines.

"The process is only this long because we waited this long, procrastinating and trying to do everything at the last minute," she said.

She waited for an hour.

"It was four pages of names in front of me," Cunningham said. "I'm just going to get here at eight and I think I will do better that way."

© 2017 WCNC.COM