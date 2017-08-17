Popular Tega Cay school freezes new enrollment

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One of the most popular elementary schools in York County has become so overcrowded this school year that it had to stop accepting new students.

Gold Hill Elementary in Tega Cay has quickly grown to be one of the premier schools in the county. One family moved all the way from Colorado to Fort Mill because of the school district’s highly rated facilities.

But what about the students who can’t attend Gold Hill? School officials said they’ll attend Tega Cay Elementary a couple of miles down the road.

“This year, we had the biggest growth in July that we’ve ever had,” said one official.

Those huge numbers are behind Gold Hill’s freeze on any new students entering first grade. Parents were told a freeze for the other grades will begin in September. The boom in students isn’t shocking to some members of the community.

“There were a lot of trees, then one day they cut down all of the trees and built this community,” said one parent.

