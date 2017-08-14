QUIZ: NBC Charlotte back-to-school photo match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's back to school season, which means children of all ages will be decked out in their finest new outfits to begin the new year in class.

And of course another year of those unforgettable class photos. Some of them are great, others not so much, and sometimes, you can't even recognize adults from their school photos.

Put your skills to the test with the NBC Charlotte back-to-school photo quiz! Let us know how you did on our Facebook page!

© 2017 WCNC.COM