Violent crime up 13 percent at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, report shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools saw a 13 percent increase in violent crimes over the previous school year, according to new statistics.

According to a report from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, CMS was home to 1,371 reportable crimes in the 2015-2016 school year. In the previous school year, the school district saw 1,197 reported crimes.

"I'd like to think they're safe when they go to school every day, but I guess sometimes you never know," said Felicia Gamble, a parent of a CMS student. "That really scares me because you have to think every day whether your child is safe going to school."

Of the 1,371 reportable crimes, 301 were for assault on school personnel, 319 for possession of weapon and three of the cases involved assault resulting in serious injury.

All three of the assault resulting in serious injury cases took place at Vance High School. Myers Park High School had a sexual assault case during the 2015-2016 school year.

With school starting back Monday, Gamble said safety is on her mind. It's also in the minds of CMS teachers as well.

"We are the first line of defense for our children," said CMS special education teacher Shaneice Rush.

Rush says teachers are prepared for whatever that may be thrown their way.

"We actually spent [time this week] in a meeting going over our safety procedures and crisis plans," Rush said. "And knowing all the lockdown procedures and things like that just in case something were to happen."

Here is the list of five schools with the most reported violent crimes last school year:

Lincoln Heights Academy: 49

Sterling Elementary School: 22

Garinger High School: 9

Northeast Middle School: 9

Piney Grove Elementary School: 9

Garinger High School also has the highest total crimes of all CMS schools at 79, the report says.

CMS buses will roll out for the first day of school on Monday.

You can check out the report from North Carolina Department of Public Instruction here.

