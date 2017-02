Gastonia Nissan

Womens Heart Health is important to Gastonia Nissan.

Gastonia Nissan is teaming up with CaroMont Health to bring free heart, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings to the community Saturday, February 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the dealership, 2275 E Franklin Boulevard.



Copyright 2017 WCNC