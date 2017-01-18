Panovich's speculation on mysterious booming sound

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A mysterious booming sound is causing NBC Charlotte's Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich's inbox to fill up.

"Heard a loud boom explosion all over Gaston County, was heard very close in Mount Holly," Brittany Howell commented.

"The Mount Holly Police posted that this could be due to changes in atmospheric pressure," Allison Marie Stacy commented. "Is there any validity to this?"

While some are speculating the booms are actually sonic booms (or maybe just aliens), Panovich has some ideas on the cause.

Panovich says sonic booms are a possibility, but not likely. While military aircrafts in North Carolina are common, it seems odd they would be so close to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

"You just never know with the military they could be doing some kind of training that isn't public," Panovich said. "I doubt they would be so close to Charlotte, and at the times and locations the reports are coming in."

Panovich guesses the most likely cause of the booming sound is intentional explosions. He says similar reports have come in throughout the years and later found to be teens or adults playing with Tannerite.

"It's a stable explosive often used in target shooting to make exploding targets," Panovich explains. "Primarily at gun ranges, often when enough is added in large quantities you can make a huge explosion by shooting it with a rifle, but not a fuse or electronic trigger."

But the stable explosive isn't the only cause for the loud sounds. The weather plays an important role.

"Since the weekend in the evenings and at night, we have had a pattern of temperature inversions, when cooler air is trapped near the surface and warmer air is just up from the surface around 1 to 4,000 feet up."

Panovich says the inversions have side effects of causing atmospheric ducting, or causing sound waves to travel very long distances.

While Panovich outlined his best bet for the cause of the booming sounds, he rules out an earthquake causing the sound as there has been no signs of earthquake activity in the area, including no waves on a seismograph.

"I'm not entirely sure of the cause but highly suspect this is man made," Panovich says.

