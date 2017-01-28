Panthers fans pack Goodwill for rummage sale

Diana Rugg/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers fans looking to get their hands on some sweet merchandise for the living room or "Panther Cave" were able to take advantage of a rummage sale Saturday morning, thanks to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont and the Carolina Panthers.

The best part of this rummage sale? Proceeds from the sale of the items donated by the Carolina Panthers will go toward helping fund job training and employment services for job seekers in the community.

Goodwill's Opportunity Campus on 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte held the sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, but some lined up as early as 6 a.m.

Panthers fans were able to choose from hundreds of chairs, bar stools, tables and framed photographs donated by the team -- many of which have been in the stadium since the team's entered the league in 1995.

