Panthers play first home game with brunch bill in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills was the first Carolina Panthers game where bars and restaurants could start serving beer and other drinks at 10 a.m. instead of at noon.

Local businesses are reaping the benefits after the so-called "brunch bill" was approved over the summer.

Even tailgaters enjoyed the new law with many breweries nearby.

Brad Shell, owner of Unknown Brewing said the new law should boost his business.

"Four times as much sales," Shell said. "Four times as much volume, four times as much fun."

Even though tailgaters are known to bring their own beers, many say beer on tap makes packing for the game a lot happier.

"If you're bringing friends and family and you want to pack light and have a couple libations and go to the game, it just makes it so much easier," said one fan.

© 2017 WCNC.COM