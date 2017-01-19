WCNC
2 hospitalized after 3-car accident in north Charlotte

WCNC 5:09 PM. EST January 19, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- MEDIC say two people were transported to Novant Health following a multiple-vehicle accident that took place in north Charlotte Thursday evening.

The accident took place near Sunset Road and Peachtree Road. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, with one of the vehicles being overturned, according to MEDIC.

Both transported patients are being treated for minor injuries, MEDIC say.

