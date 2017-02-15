School bus, daycare van crash in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- MEDIC says paramedics are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident in southeast Charlotte.
The accident took place between Monroe Road and Conference Drive. MEDIC says the accident involves a KinderCare daycare van and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus #1648.
MEDIC says they expect to transport one person from the scene with minor injuries. All of the children are being evaluated for minor injuries on scene.
