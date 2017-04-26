Parents react to CMS assignment plan, proposed mergers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sedgefield and Dilworth Elementary schools are just two miles apart, but might as well be worlds apart in their test scores. But now, under the proposed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student assignment plan, the two schools may merge.

Dilworth Elementary is a shining star in CMS. Sedgefield Elementary has been a little slower to catch up, despite sitting in a neighborhood that started changing years ago.

"One problem is the schools and just the really high concentration of poverty," says mom of two Adrianne Chillemi, whose children are zoned for Sedgefield.

Many of the parents whose children are zoned for Sedgefield felt there was only one option.

"Honestly, when we moved to Sedgefield, we just weren't sure where the next five years were gonna take us academically," says mom of twin boys Monique Dubisky. "We were looking to private as a path for our boys."

That is, until Tuesday night, when CMS superindent Ann Clark proposed a plan not a lot saw coming.

Part of her proposal for student assignment paired six elementary schools -- dividing them into K-2 and 3-5.

Sedgefield and Dilworth are one of those proposed plans.

"I was really shocked," says Chellemi. "I didn't foresee the possibility that they would split the elementary school."

Great news for the Sedgefield parents. Maybe not so great for the Dilworth ones, whose children may be uprooted from a high-performing school and placed in a lower performing one.

Many parents across the district are worried about what's in store for their kids.

"Their mission is to provide an excellent education every day to every student in cms, so are they doing that? I guess we'll see," says Rachael Weiss with the parent group CMS Families United for Public Education. "If CMS is failing on that mission then they need to fix that."

At least one of the goals of the reassignment plan was to improve diversity. Sedgefield Elementary is almost exclusively black. Dilworth, almost all white.

And while diversity will automatically improve on both campuses under this plan, only a small percentage of CMS schools may actually boast the same if the proposal passes.

There are 138 neighborhood schools in CMS. This proposal impacts 75. However, CMS says just 21 will actually have diversity improve under the proposal.

Parents in Sedgefield say, glad their school may be one of them.

They're hoping other families will keep an open mind.

"I think if we can come together and not fight the change but help define it for our children's future, I think that would probably produce the best outcomes," Dubisky says.

