WCNC
Close

Florida deputies respond to 50-passenger casino boat fire

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 5:13 PM. EST January 14, 2018

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies assisted the Pasco Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard to rescue people from a boat fire Sunday afternoon.

50 people were reportedly onboard of the San Cruz casino boat when it caught fire and authorities had to rescue people in the Gulf.

Authorities responded to the scene after getting the call around 4:17 p.m.

The fire reportedly happened near Harbor Point near Bay Blvd. 

All 50 passengers made it safely to shore and are being treated by emergency personnel. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission also responded to the scene, along with Port Richey police and the Marine and Air Unit. 

Stay with 10News for further details. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories