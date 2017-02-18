WCNC
Pedestrain struck on Washburn Avenue

February 18, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say two people were transported to CMC following an accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the accident took place in the 3300 block of Washburn Avenue. The vehicle struck a pedestrian and then a tree, according to CMPD.

Two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

