Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian was hit in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon according to Medic.

The pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Hickory Grove Road.

According to Medic the patient had serious injuries and was transported to CMC.

Stick with wcnc.com for updates.

© 2017 WCNC.COM