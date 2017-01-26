Pedestrian hit in Monroe Thursday afternoon

MONROE, N.C. -- North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred on Secrest Shortcut Road in Monroe. The road was blocked off shortly after.
North Carolina Highway Patrol was on scene around 12:25 p.m. Thursday to investigate.
Injuries of the victim are unknown at this time.
This is an active, developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.
