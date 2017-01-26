Pedestrian hit in Monroe Thursday afternoon

Police lights.

MONROE, N.C. -- North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Secrest Shortcut Road in Monroe. The road was blocked off shortly after.

North Carolina Highway Patrol was on scene around 12:25 p.m. Thursday to investigate.

Injuries of the victim are unknown at this time.

