Ashleigh Nicole Elliott. Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a teenager in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist in south Charlotte.

CMPD responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and Johnston Road. Upon arrival, officers located a silver Toyota Yaris and a bicyclist lying on the roadway.

The bicyclist, 57-year-old Francis Male Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, it was determined that speed was a factor in the deadly crash and the driver, 18-year-old Ashleigh Elliott, is being charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Elliott was screened for alcohol and drug use and showed no signs of impairment. She was also wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and Male was wearing a helmet.

CMPD is working to determine if the traffic control signal was showing red for the bicyclist or if he had the right of way and it was the Elliott who ran the red light.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

