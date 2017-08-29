WCNC
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck on I-485

A man was reportedly hit on I-485. The accident took place on I-485 near West Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NCDOT officials say a pedestrian was struck on I-485 near mile marker 7 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m., according to the NCDOT. Medic says one person was transported to CMC with serious injuries.

NCDOT officials say the accident caused congestion in the area for over an hour. Officials have not released the struck pedestrian's identity.

