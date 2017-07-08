Pedestrian killed after fatal crash with on-duty CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash with a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police patrol car early Saturday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. Saturday after a motor vehicle struck a building.

Three patrol vehicles were traveling on Morehead Street passing Euclid Avenue when one of the patrol cars struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway.

The pedestrian identified as James Michael Short, 28, died at the scene.

Dep. Chief Johnny Jennings briefs media about @CMPD officer who hit & killed pedestrian crossing Morehead street this morning @wcnc pic.twitter.com/HQezAo1xX7 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 8, 2017

The officer that hit the pedestrian has been identified as Officer Phillip Barker. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Major Crash detectives will determine the circumstances that lead to this collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

