Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by a motorcycle in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle near north Charlotte.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a call from Norris Avenue and Isenhour Street. Upon arrival, officers reported that a motorcycle, possibly a dirt bike, struck a pedestrian.
Medic says the pedestrian was transported to CMC. Officials did not say if the driver is being charged from the accident.
