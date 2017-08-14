Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by a motorcycle in north Charlotte

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle near north Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call from Norris Avenue and Isenhour Street. Upon arrival, officers reported that a motorcycle, possibly a dirt bike, struck a pedestrian.

Medic says the pedestrian was transported to CMC. Officials did not say if the driver is being charged from the accident.

© 2017 WCNC.COM