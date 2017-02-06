Pedestrian struck by car, killed Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman died Friday after being struck by a car while crossing the exit area of a 7-Eleven.

According to CMPD, officers and Medic responded on Friday around 12:59 p.m. to an injury crash involving a pedestrian.

Medic transported 53-year-old Doris Ballard to the hospital with life threatening injures. Ballard died shortly after being transported.

Police interviewed 28-year-old Royalty Alice Gaten who was driving the 2004 Ford Expedition that hit Ballard. According to officials, Ballard was walking on the sidewalk along N. Tryon Street in front of the 7-Eleven at 1501 N. Tryon Street.

As Gaten started to exit the parking lot, she struck Ballard. Gaten has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are reportedly not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gromican at 704-432-2169.

