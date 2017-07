NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is being held in custody after a vehicle was reportedly stolen on Wednesday.

According to CMPD, a 2006 Honda Civic was stolen on July 20. A license plate reader spotted the vehicle on Wednesday and a police search ensued.

CMPD has not yet released the suspect's identity.

