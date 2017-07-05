WCNC
Person found with gunshot wound in east Charlotte

Man found shot on corner of E. WT Harris and Albemarle road in NE Charlotte.

WCNC 9:10 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

CMPD responded to a 911 call saying a person was shot in the 6900 block of Albemarle Road. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot while inside of a vehicle when he was driving on Albemarle Road.

Police released photos of the possible suspect in the shooting.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the shooting suspect crashed their car while trying to flee the scene. CMPD did not release the suspect's identity.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says delays are expected for traffic on Albemarle Road from Winterhaven Drive to East W.T. Harris Boulevard. CMPD says the person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

