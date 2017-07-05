Person found with gunshot wound in east Charlotte

Photo via Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

CMPD responded to a 911 call saying a person was shot in the 6900 block of Albemarle Road. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot while inside of a vehicle when he was driving on Albemarle Road.

Police released photos of the possible suspect in the shooting.

Photos submitted by CMPD.

Woman describes teriffying moments when shots rang out in broad daylight on Albemarle Rd @CMPD invstg #cltnews Stay w/ @wcnc for updates pic.twitter.com/HlfYeiO2tl — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) July 5, 2017

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the shooting suspect crashed their car while trying to flee the scene. CMPD did not release the suspect's identity.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says delays are expected for traffic on Albemarle Road from Winterhaven Drive to East W.T. Harris Boulevard. CMPD says the person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

