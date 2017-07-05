Person found with gunshot wound in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say a patient was found with a gunshot wound in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Medic says a patient was found with a gunshot wound in the 6900 block of Albemarle Road near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. The patient was shot at a different location, Medic says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says delays are expected for traffic on Albemarle Road from Winterhaven Drive to East W.T. Harris Boulevard. CMPD says the person is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

