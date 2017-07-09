3 hospitalized after shooting in southeast Charlotte

Photo: file

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says three people were shot at a southeast Charlotte parking lot Sunday night.

CMPD says the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Monroe Road. The three victims went to a restaurant in the 3100 block of Monroe Road for assistance, according to CMPD.

The three shooting victims were transported to CMC-Main for injuries that are not life-threatening, CMPD says. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

Detectives are currently working to find details such as motive and if the suspects knew the victims.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is asked to call 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM