Person hospitalized after structure fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was hospitalized following a structure fire in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Medic responded to a smoke inhalation call in the 12000 block of Rock Canyon Drive. Charlotte Fire said the fire took place around 3:30 p.m.

Medic said the person being hospitalized is being treated for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

