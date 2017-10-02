Person killed in crash involving a pedestrian in south Charlotte

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in south Charlotte.

CMPD said the investigation is taking place at Highway 51 and Providence Road.

Major Crash Unit investigating fatal pedestrian collision at Hwy 51 and Providence Road. Drivers should expect delays through rush hour. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 2, 2017

Drivers close to the area should expect delays through rush hour, CMPD said.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

© 2017 WCNC.COM