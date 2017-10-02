WCNC
Person killed in crash involving a pedestrian in south Charlotte

October 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in south Charlotte.

CMPD said the investigation is taking place at Highway 51 and Providence Road.

Drivers close to the area should expect delays through rush hour, CMPD said.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

