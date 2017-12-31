WCNC
Person shot near northeast Charlotte

WCNC 6:08 PM. EST December 31, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was shot in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening.

Medic responded to a call in the 6600 block of Elgywood Lane. The person hospitalized is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the evening, one person was hospitalized after another shooting took place Capps Hill Mine Road. Officials did not say if both shootings were related.

