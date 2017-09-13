Petition calls for teen curfew at Concord Mills after brawl

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Thousands of people are calling for a curfew to be enacted after a brawl in the middle of Concord Mills Mall over the weekend.

The melee, which was caught on camera, shows people fighting, screaming and a large crowd gathering in front of a movie theater and Dave & Buster's.

Initial reports of shots fired brought dozens of Concord Police officers racing to the mall. Investigators later determined that the loud bang that was heard was actually a metal sign holder falling to the ground in the chaos.

Monday, a petition surfaced on Change.org calling for Concord Mills to put a curfew in place that would prohibit unsupervised teenagers from coming to the mall after 6 p.m.

Within 48 hours, close to 9,000 people had signed the petition.

A person who identified herself as the creator of the petition claims that she spoke to mall management and was told that Simon Properties as a company does not support curfew policies.

Concord Mills management denied requests from NBC Charlotte for a response to the petition. They also did not confirm whether they have a policy against curfews. Instead, they issued the following statement:

At Concord Mills, the safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe, secure shopping environment. To accomplish this, the center takes many proactive security measures, including maintaining a 24-hour patrol of the mall and surrounding parking lots. Concord Mills also maintains a close working relationship with the Concord Police Department, which has a precinct on property, and we collectively employ a comprehensive public safety program, which includes both visible and behind-the-scenes security measures. During their investigation of Saturday’s incident, the Concord Police Department confirmed that no shots were fired during the altercation on property, and that the noise reported was caused by a large, metal sign holder falling during the incident. It is unfortunate that social media chatter suggested the situation was more serious than the evidence revealed. As outlined in the Simon Code of Conduct, Concord Mills has a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who engage in disruptive behavior on our property. Copies of the Code of Conduct are posted at all entrances. To reinforce our commitment to the Code of Conduct, security officers will also be distributing copies to guests this entire weekend. Concord Mills takes the safety and security of our guests and employees very seriously and will not tolerate any kind of violent, disruptive behavior on the property.

