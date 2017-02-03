Pineville's Sterling Elementary lockdown lifted

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- An elementary school in Pineville was briefly placed on lockdown due to police activity in the neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

School officials say Sterling Elementary School on China Grove Church Road in Pineville went under lockdown Friday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet commented on the nature of the activity.

No further details were immediately made available.

Copyright 2017 WCNC