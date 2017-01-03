Pitbull ban considered after Vet attacked

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

YORK, S.C. -- About 700 cities in the United States have bans and regulations on specific dog breeds, usually pit bulls.

York, South Carolina may be joining that list.

City officials met Tuesday night to discuss vicious dog ordinances.

The meeting comes coming after a 71-year-old man was brutally attacked by his neighbor’s two pit bull boxer mixes in December. The incident has reignited debate about so-called vicious dog breeds.

“We have to make sure such a horrible incident doesn’t occur again,” Mayor Eddie Lee said of the December 11th attack that left Vietnam veteran Buddy Owens hospitalized.

“We’re going to make sure we have the strongest ordinance we possibly can have.”

Mayor Lee says after the attack, city council decided something needs to be done.

They met Tuesday night to discuss the laws currently on the books, and float the idea of possibly banning certain breeds, like pit bulls, altogether.

“We’ll have to see if council wants to go that far,” Mayor Lee said.

Others strongly believe a breed ban is not the answer.

“It’s a knee-jerk reaction,” said Laura Bozeman, who rescues pit bulls in York county.

“If you classify licking someone to death as vicious then sure, pit bulls are vicious. If there’s not enough laws maybe add more but at the end of the day it’s not the breed it’s the owners.”

Mayor Lee told NBC Charlotte’s Savannah Levins he doesn’t believe that the city council will go for a full on breed ban, but he does think it’s time to implement stricter punishments for people who don’t closely monitor their dogs.

