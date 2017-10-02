CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call at the intersection of The Plaza and Commercial Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a man is being treated for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

Earlier Monday, CMPD conducted investigations for Charlotte's 70th homicide of 2017 after a person was shot and killed on West Trade Street. Officials did not say if the two shootings are related but one person in the West Trade Street shooting is being held in custody.

Officials also did not say if a suspect has been identified in the east Charlotte shooting.

