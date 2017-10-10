2 Plaza Midwood crimes under investigation

Jordan Maddalon. PHOTO: Submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two crimes in a popular Charlotte neighborhood.

Police say a young man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in Plaza Midwood. That robbery comes as police make an arrest in a sexual assault case in the same part of town.

Earlier this year, CMPD began doing walking patrols to curb crime in the area. However, the latest armed robbery shows serious crimes are still happening.

It’s a hot spot of Charlotte, where you can easily find a drink or bite to eat. Police have been focused on taking a bite out of crime in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood by adding walking patrols.

“All the breweries opening, restaurants, there’s definitely a lot of people that come to this area,” says Jace, who lives in Plaza Midwood.

Unfortunately, there’s a new violent crime this week. A 27-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were robbed at gunpoint around a Wells Fargo on Central Avenue. It happened Monday at 3:20 a.m. near several bars and restaurants.

“It’s just going to happen, so you’ve got to be ready for it I guess,” says Jace.

“This is a beautiful community, we normally have that and we don’t need that,” says Willie, who works in the area.

Earlier this year, CMPD announced walking patrols in Plaza Midwood and NoDa. NBC Charlotte asked about the results of those efforts but did not hear back.

“I think it’s great because I work right there and people don’t want to walk by themselves,” says Jace.

Meanwhile, police did announce an arrest of 17-year-old Jordan Maddalon. He’s accused of trying to sexually assault a 34-year-old woman who was watering flowers in her yard last month near Midwood Park.

So far, no arrests in the latest armed robbery.

“We live in a big city, so crime is going to happen, so people have to be more aware of their surroundings,” says Jace.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the armed robbery. Police say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.



