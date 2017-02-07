ABC investigating bar after DWI crash

State troopers say a suspected drunk driver hit five construction workers in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A popular bar in Plaza Midwood is under investigation following a DWI wreck last week that left five construction workers injured.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says Charles Breeding, 26, was drunk when he crashed his car into five construction workers on I-77.

According to arrest warrants released Tuesday, Breeding's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at .19.

The warrants continue that Breeding had been drinking before the crash at Plaza Midwood's Snug Harbor.

After the crash, Breeding was reportedly upset and asked if anyone died and if everyone was okay, the documents stated; he also reportedly stated "it was a mistake to drive".

The Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now investigating whether Snug Harbor unlawfully served Breeding.

"No establishment or its employees can knowingly sell or give alcohol to a person that's intoxicated," said Chief Michael Crowley of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.



Chief Crowley says that's the law, and anyone who violated it could lose their liquor license.

As part of their investigation, the ABC board seized surveillance footage, receipts and a sign-in sheet from Snug Harbor from the night of the crash.

"This is the very beginning of the investigation, and we're not saying Snug Harbor's done anything wrong," Chief Crowley said. "That's our job with the ABC; we're just going back and making sure everybody did what they were supposed to do."

