Apparent heroin found in Harris Teeter parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking into what appears to be heroin found in the parking lot of a busy grocery store.



One neighbor said he made the find outside a Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood.



A photo getting major traffic on Facebook showing a white bag, needles and a spoon.



Police said it certainly looks like heroin.



“That’s like really scary. I’d freak out,” said one shopper.



“It’s disgusting, it’s gross. You don’t know what’s in that needle, crazy,” added another shopper.



What’s even scarier change to even scarier, is where it was found-- in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter with families walking in and out.



“I just think it’s crazy. I work at a Harris Teeter and it just shocks me. I can’t believe it,” said one man.



Across town Wednesday night at Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School hosted a discussion about the opioid epidemic plaguing the nation and creeping into local communities.



“Heroin is a problem everywhere, including here in Charlotte, including our neighborhoods and communities right here,” said Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Teri Wooton.



The goal is to educate parents and students before it’s too late.



“The majority of people that get addicted to prescription drugs and then ultimately heroin find those drugs in their own home,” Wooton said.

