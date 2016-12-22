CMPD ups patrols in Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood generic (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After several months of violence in one of Charlotte's most popular neighborhoods, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have announced they're upping patrols.

The Plaza Midwood community has been rocked by a series of violent crimes, including the unsolved homicide of 26-year-old Ketie Jones, who was gunned down walking home from a night out with friends back in October.

November saw a handful of incidents, including a shooting outside of Snug Harbor, a local hot spot.

More recently, this past weekend, a couple walking through the Family Dollar parking lot off Central Avenue were shot during the course of a robbery; their accused assailants are all behind bars.

Thursday, CMPD's Eastway Division announced they recognized the need for more patrols in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, particularly around the entertainment district, where the vast majority of the violent crimes have occurred.

CMPD shared some of the steps they're taking in an effort to ensure the safety of residents and visitors:

-Bike Patrol: Six (6) officers are assigned to patrol on bicycles during the evening hours. They are very visible and enforcing any violations they observe.

-Directed Patrols: One (1) or two (2) officers are specifically assigned to the Plaza Midwood neighborhood around the clock.

-Overtime: Officers are being paid overtime to patrol in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood before or after their regular shifts, or on their days off.

-Coffee with a Cop: We are holding regular Community Coffee events at Harris Teeter, so community members can meet officers who work the in the neighborhood.

-Community Meetings: We are continuing to attend monthly community meetings to make sure you can easily get timely information from us.

-Crime Reduction Unit: Our CRU has spent time in the neighborhood addressing crime concerns.

-Motorcycle Unit: This team has been assigned to work the corridor more often than in the past.

-Helicopter Unit: This team has done numerous fly-over zone checks of the neighborhood.

-Skytower: This week we placed a Skytower at 1400 Central Ave. to deter crime.

