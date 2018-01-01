Fireworks cause east Charlotte house fire, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire reports a fire broke out at an east Charlotte home early Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the incident happened on the 6200 block of Salamander Run Lane around 6:20 a.m.

Officials say the fire was an accident, caused by fireworks from a New Years celebration.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants who have been displaced. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

