WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Fireworks cause east Charlotte house fire, officials say

WCNC 9:36 AM. EST January 01, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire reports a fire broke out at an east Charlotte home early Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the incident happened on the 6200 block of Salamander Run Lane around 6:20 a.m.

Officials say the fire was an accident, caused by fireworks from a New Years celebration. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants who have been displaced. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories