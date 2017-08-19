Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in east Charlotte, Medic says

File (Photo: Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call in the 5200 block of Central Avenue. The pedestrian struck was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for minor injuries, Medic says.

Officials did not say if the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is being charged for the incident.

© 2017 WCNC.COM