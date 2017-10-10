Jordan Maddalon. PHOTO: Submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police charged a teenager in connection with an attempted sexual assault that took place in Plaza Midwood late September.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 17-year-old Jordan Maddalon Tuesday. Maddalon is in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and issued warrants for second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual battery.

On September, CMPD said a man attempted to sexually assault a 34-year-old woman doing yard work. The woman told police she was watering her flowers when a man walked up to her and asked if she had seen his dog.

The moment the woman turned her back, that man grabbed her and groped her. The woman was able to fight the man off.

Anyone with information on Maddalon or crimes similar to this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

