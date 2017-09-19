CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating an attempted sexual assault that reportedly took place in Plaza Midwood Tuesday morning.

CMPD responded to a call from a 34-year-old woman who said she was watering flowers in her yard when a man walked up to her and asked her if she had seen his lost dog. The woman told CMPD when she turned her back while talking to the man, he grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman said she was able to fight off the man, according to CMPD.

Officials have not released the description of the suspect. Anyone with information concerning these cases of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM