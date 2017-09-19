Woman nearly sexually assaulted while watering flowers in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating an attempted sexual assault that reportedly took place in Plaza Midwood Tuesday morning.

“It’s very concerning,” Candace McCain said.

“It is sad to hear so you always have to be vigilant,” Arzima Brewer added.

It was quiet on the streets of Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. But on the neighborhood Facebook page, there is a growing conversation about what exactly happened near Midwood Park earlier in the morning.

Just before 8 a.m. on Norcross place, police said a man attempted to sexually assault a 34-year-old woman doing yard work. The woman told police she was watering her flowers when a man walked up to her and asked her if she’d seen his dog.

The moment she turned her back that man grabbed her and groped her.

“I just hate to hear that something like that could happen,” neighbor Richard White said.

That woman was able to fight her attacker off.

“I’m glad she fought back because I’d do the same,” McCain went on.

She and other women who live blocks away said they are keeping their guard up.

“It is not really surprising because we do have so many different people moving in from other areas,” Brewer explained.

“Just be more cautious about what’s going on around me,” McCain said.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information concerning these cases of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

