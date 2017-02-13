Police: Be on the lookout for fake cash

Submitted photo

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police in Gaston County are urging everyone to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

The warning comes after a man swindles a local store out some serious cash. And police say it’s not an isolated incident.

Police said a man seen in surveillance photos passed a fake $100 at a shop in Stanley earlier this month. If you’re handling money experts want you to keep an eye out for blurry borders, broken presidential portraits, or no watermarks--that will tell you if it’s a fake.

Submitted photo

And good rules to always keep in mind: don’t accept large amounts of cash as payment, scrutinize the bills you receive, if one looks phony, ask for a replacement and call the police if something doesn’t seem right!

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photos give Gaston County detectives a call at 704-866-3320.

Copyright 2017 WCNC