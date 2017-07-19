Police chase goes from roads to rail

Photo via Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A manhunt is underway in west Charlotte after a high-speed chase up and down I-85 took place Wednesday afternoon.

The chase went from the roads to the rails after the suspect ditched his car and jumped on a train at one point. He then bailed after the train stopped.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the car was stolen and two of the three suspects are in custody.

Police centered their search on finding the third suspect on Berryhill Road, near Wilkinson Boulevard, West Boulevard and I-77.

© 2017 WCNC.COM