WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Police chase goes from roads to rail

A manhunt is underway in west Charlotte after a high-speed chase up and down I-85 took place Wednesday afternoon.

WCNC 5:22 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A manhunt is underway in west Charlotte after a high-speed chase up and down I-85 took place Wednesday afternoon.

The chase went from the roads to the rails after the suspect ditched his car and jumped on a train at one point. He then bailed after the train stopped.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the car was stolen and two of the three suspects are in custody.

Police centered their search on finding the third suspect on Berryhill Road, near Wilkinson Boulevard, West Boulevard and I-77.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories