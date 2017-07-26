Police: Group of armed robbers targeting Latino communities

CHARLOTTE (WCNC) – A group of armed robbers striking up to a dozen times within about two weeks.

Police say the suspects are targeting Latino communities around the city. The latest case involving a woman robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspects drive around places, like apartments, looking for easy targets. On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave some recommendations to help people protect themselves.

No matter what language, the fear is clear in the victims voices. Police say up to four suspects could be responsible for 12 armed robberies in about two weeks.

“Many of them committed by what appears to be Hispanic males,” says Sergeant Brian Scharf with CMPD.

The crimes happened during late night hours or early morning. On Monday, one of the victims was shot during the robbery.

“They were just generally hanging out, socializing, we believe the suspects drive around and look for those kind of things,” says Sergeant Scharf.

Police are now recommending, when possible, to walk with someone else, keep personal belongings out of sight, and always be aware of your surroundings.

CMPD says there is little description of the suspects.

“Most of the time they’re heavily masked up and the victims are unable to provide a really good description,” says Sergeant Scharf.

Now, police are hoping someone from the public will come forward with information.

“Somebody knows them out there, somebody knows what they’re doing,” says Sergeant Scharf.

Police say if you have any information about the suspects, call Crime stoppers.

