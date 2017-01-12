Police investigate 3 major identity theft cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is looking for a woman who withdrew $13,000 from someone else’s bank account at a Bank of America on South Boulevard.

“It certainly is bizarre to have someone like that walk in and withdraw that much money,” one customer said.

“I trust them to keep my money safe,” another added.

In all, police say she’s responsible for more than $20,000 in charges through identity theft.

In Union County, a man is accused of using a stolen bank card at a GameStop in Indian Trail.

And Gastonia Police are circulating photos of a woman also wanted for fraud.

Experts once again are warning the public of skimmers and urging everyone to keep a close eye on your credit card and credit card statements.

“Every morning, check your banking account. Check your credit card information. See if there is any unusual activity on it,” said an expert with the Better Business Bureau.

The surveillance photo of that woman was taken November 3.

You know anything about this call Crimestoppers, as they are offering a $1,000 reward.

