Woman charged in fatal east Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in east Charlotte Thursday.

Latisha Toloria Johnson, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Milton Ricardo Graham, 37.

According to CMPD, 911 received a call in reference to a stabbing in the 500 block of Blendwood Drive a few minutes after 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Graham suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medic transported him to CMC, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Detectives identified Johnson as the suspect in the case and interviewed her at CMPD headquarters. Following the interview, she was arrested and charged with murder. Police say that Graham and Johnson were in a long-term relationship.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

