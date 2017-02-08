WCNC
Police investigate armed robbery at Belmont Walmart

WCNC 6:42 PM. EST February 08, 2017

BELMONT, N.C. -- Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a Belmont Walmart at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Belmont Police says the armed robbery took place at a Walmart located in the 700 block of Hawley Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly flashed a gun to the store's loss prevention officer in order to commit larceny, according to police.

The suspect was reported to drive away from the scene in an older dark-colored Honda without a registration plate being displayed.

Those with information on the suspect or this incident is asked to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

