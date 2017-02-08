Police investigate armed robbery at Belmont Walmart

Photo from Belmont Police.

BELMONT, N.C. -- Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a Belmont Walmart at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Belmont Police says the armed robbery took place at a Walmart located in the 700 block of Hawley Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly flashed a gun to the store's loss prevention officer in order to commit larceny, according to police.

Photo from Belmont Police.

Photo from Belmont Police.

The suspect was reported to drive away from the scene in an older dark-colored Honda without a registration plate being displayed.

Photo from Belmont Police.

Those with information on the suspect or this incident is asked to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

Copyright 2017 WCNC