Police investigate homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD say they found a man lying in the woods in in the 9500 block of Bellhaven Boulevard with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was promounded dead on scene by MEDIC.

The victim was identified as Ellis Bradham, 27. CMPD said his family has been notified of his death.

CMPD say a person of interest has been arrested for an unrelated warrant. Police has not released the suspect's identity.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

