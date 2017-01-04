Tractor trailer overturns in Union County

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating an overturned tractor trailer near U.S. 601 and N.C. 218 in Union County.

A tractor trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon in Union County. Charlotte Fire is assisting with Union County on the accident.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says Monroe's HazMat team is also responding to the scene.

Based on photos NBC Charlotte has received from the accident site, the tractor-trailer appears to be hauling a flammable liquid.

No injuries have been reported.

Highway 601 is closed in both directions between Clontz Long and Hopewell Church Roads.

We're working to learn more.

